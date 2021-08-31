Menu
2014 Cadillac XTS

59,164 KM

Details Description Features

$23,874

+ tax & licensing
$23,874

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2014 Cadillac XTS

2014 Cadillac XTS

4 Luxury - AWD - LOCAL VEHICLE

2014 Cadillac XTS

4 Luxury - AWD - LOCAL VEHICLE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,874

+ taxes & licensing

59,164KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7698379
  • Stock #: 216007
  • VIN: 2G61N5S34E9216007

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,164 KM

Vehicle Description

EXTREMELY LOW KM - BLUETOOTH



- ONLY 59,200 KM -



AWD

Leather Interior Including Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel and Shift Knob

Heated and Cooled Front Seats and Heated Rear Seats

Heated Steering Wheel

Reverse Camera w/ Front and Rear Parking Sensors

3.6L V6

18" Alloy Wheels

Premium Bose Surround Sound System

Bluetooth Hands Free Calling & Audio Streaming

Satellite Radio

Auxiliary and USB Input

Power Seats w/ Memory Settings, Lumbar Adjustments and Thigh Extension Support

Power Tilting and Telescoping Wheel

Power Windows

Power Locks

Power Mirrors

Remote Keyless Entry w/ Remote Start

Push Button Start

OnStar

Dual-zone Automatic Climate Control w/ Passenger Temperature Controls

Cruise Control

Homelink Garage Opener

Automatic Climate Control

Traction and Stability Control



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Compass
Tachometer
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

