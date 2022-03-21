Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Camaro

22,921 KM

Details Description Features

$56,400

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$56,400

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Camaro

2014 Chevrolet Camaro

ZL1 - 6.2L V8 Supercharged, Leather, Sunroof, H.U.D

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Camaro

ZL1 - 6.2L V8 Supercharged, Leather, Sunroof, H.U.D

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

Contact Seller

$56,400

+ taxes & licensing

22,921KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8934958
  • Stock #: 4559A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 4559A
  • Mileage 22,921 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2014 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 -Certified.GM Certified Details:* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* 150+ Point Inspection* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 5, 2022 - January 3, 2023. To make Canada feel more like home for newcomers, we're offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes firstFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Camaro ZL1, 2D Coupe, 6.2L V8 Supercharged, 6-Speed Automatic, RWD, Leather, 6-Way Power Driver Adjuster w/Power Recline, 6-Way Power Fr Passenger Adjuster w/Power Recline, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth Handsfree Calling, Boston Acoustics Premium 9-Speaker Audio System, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Stage Frontal & Thorax Side-Impact Air Bags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Front Leather Appointed Seating Surfaces w/Inserts, Front Sport Bucket Seats, Garage door transmitter, Heads-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Sunroof w/Express-Open & Venting, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group ZL1, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Radio data system, Radio: Chevrolet MyLink, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Ultrasonic Rear Audible Park Assist, USB Port Located in Centre Console, Wheels: 20" x 10" Fr & 20" x 11" Rr Black Aluminum.This Camaro ZL1 has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In immaculate condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet ZL1 Camaro 6.2L V8 Supercharged 6-Speed Automatic.Reviews:* Most owners love the Camaro's storied history, stand-out looks, affordable blend of style and performance thrills, decent fuel economy under lighter-footed driving, and highly capable handling and braking on higher-performing models. Feature content favourites include the powerful Bose stereo, and a simple-to-use central command interface. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Supercharged
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 6.2L SUPERCHARGED V8 (STD)
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Motor Products

2017 GMC Acadia SLE-...
 92,505 KM
$32,400 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Camar...
 22,921 KM
$56,400 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 163,190 KM
$1 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-0276

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory