2014 Chevrolet Camaro
ZL1 - 6.2L V8 Supercharged, Leather, Sunroof, H.U.D
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
$56,400
- Listing ID: 8934958
- Stock #: 4559A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 22,921 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!2014 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 -Certified.GM Certified Details:* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* 150+ Point Inspection* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 5, 2022 - January 3, 2023. To make Canada feel more like home for newcomers, we're offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes firstFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Camaro ZL1, 2D Coupe, 6.2L V8 Supercharged, 6-Speed Automatic, RWD, Leather, 6-Way Power Driver Adjuster w/Power Recline, 6-Way Power Fr Passenger Adjuster w/Power Recline, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth Handsfree Calling, Boston Acoustics Premium 9-Speaker Audio System, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Stage Frontal & Thorax Side-Impact Air Bags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Front Leather Appointed Seating Surfaces w/Inserts, Front Sport Bucket Seats, Garage door transmitter, Heads-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Sunroof w/Express-Open & Venting, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group ZL1, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Radio data system, Radio: Chevrolet MyLink, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Ultrasonic Rear Audible Park Assist, USB Port Located in Centre Console, Wheels: 20" x 10" Fr & 20" x 11" Rr Black Aluminum.This Camaro ZL1 has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In immaculate condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet ZL1 Camaro 6.2L V8 Supercharged 6-Speed Automatic.Reviews:* Most owners love the Camaro's storied history, stand-out looks, affordable blend of style and performance thrills, decent fuel economy under lighter-footed driving, and highly capable handling and braking on higher-performing models. Feature content favourites include the powerful Bose stereo, and a simple-to-use central command interface. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
