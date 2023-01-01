Menu
2014 Chevrolet Camaro

74,076 KM

Details Description Features

$26,401

+ tax & licensing
$26,401

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2014 Chevrolet Camaro

2014 Chevrolet Camaro

2LT LOW KMS - LEATHER - HEATED SEATS

2014 Chevrolet Camaro

2LT LOW KMS - LEATHER - HEATED SEATS

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$26,401

+ taxes & licensing

74,076KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9803719
  • Stock #: 284155
  • VIN: 2G1FC1E3XE9284155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 284155
  • Mileage 74,076 KM

Vehicle Description

RS Package:


20" Midnight Silver Painted Aluminum Wheels
High Intensity Discharge Headlamps with Integral LED Halo Rings
Separate Daytime Running Lights
LED Taillamps
Body-Colour Shark Fin Antenna
Rear Blade Spoiler




Leather Seats
Heated Front Seats
Moonroof
Premium Boston Audio System
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
Auxiliary/ USB Input
Power Drivers Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column




Exterior Features:


Remote Start
Remote Keyless Entry
Remote Trunk Release

Fog Lamps
Heated Mirrors




Drivers Assistance:


Reverse Camera
Parking Sensors
OnStar
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Traction and Stability Control




Performance Features:


3.6L - 6 Cylinder Engine
323hp/ 278lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission with Optional Paddle Shifters
Rear Wheel Drive




Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.













Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

