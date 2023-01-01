$26,401+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,401
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2014 Chevrolet Camaro
2LT LOW KMS - LEATHER - HEATED SEATS
Location
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1
74,076KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9803719
- Stock #: 284155
- VIN: 2G1FC1E3XE9284155
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 74,076 KM
Vehicle Description
20" Midnight Silver Painted Aluminum Wheels
High Intensity Discharge Headlamps with Integral LED Halo Rings
Separate Daytime Running Lights
LED Taillamps
Body-Colour Shark Fin Antenna
Rear Blade Spoiler
Leather Seats
Heated Front Seats
Moonroof
Premium Boston Audio System
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
Auxiliary/ USB Input
Power Drivers Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Exterior Features:
Remote Start
Remote Keyless Entry
Remote Trunk Release
Fog Lamps
Heated Mirrors
Drivers Assistance:
Reverse Camera
Parking Sensors
OnStar
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Traction and Stability Control
Performance Features:
3.6L - 6 Cylinder Engine
323hp/ 278lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission with Optional Paddle Shifters
Rear Wheel Drive
