2014 Chevrolet Corvette

24,233 KM

Details Description Features

$59,912

+ tax & licensing
$59,912

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

StingRay Stingray 3LT - FULLY LOADED - LOW KM

StingRay Stingray 3LT - FULLY LOADED - LOW KM

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

24,233KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7277747
  • Stock #: 130098
  • VIN: 1G1YE2D78E5130098

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 24,233 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE



460HP 6.2L LT1 V8 Engine

465 lb-ft Torque

7-speed Manual Transmission

50/50 Weight Distribution for Optimized Handling

Perforated Napa Leather Interior

Heads-up Display w/ readouts for Tour, Sport, Timing & Track Mode. G-meter, vehicle speed & engine RPM

Removable Transparent Targa Top

Chevrolet MyLink 8" Infotainment System

10 Speaker Bose Centerpoint Premium Surround Sound System

Bluetooth Audio Streaming & Calling

Magnetic Ride Control w/ 5-Position Drive Mode Selector (Weather, Eco, Tour, Sport or Track)

Active Exhaust

Active Rev Matching

8-Way Power Driver's Seat w/ 2 Memory Settings

Power Windows

Power Locks

Power Mirrors - Heated

Power Tilt & Telescoping Steering Wheel

Rear Backup Camera

5 Spoke 18" x 9.6" Front, 19" x 11" Rear Chrome Wheels

Dual-zone Automatic Climate Control w/ Passenger Temperature Control

Heated and Cooled Driver and Passenger Seats

Remote Keyless Entry

Brembo Brakes

Cruise Control

Active Handling Traction and Stability Control



MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Rear Wheel Drive
7 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

