2014 Chevrolet Corvette

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1
ACCIDENT FREE
460HP 6.2L LT1 V8 Engine
465 lb-ft Torque
7-speed Manual Transmission
50/50 Weight Distribution for Optimized Handling
Perforated Napa Leather Interior
Heads-up Display w/ readouts for Tour, Sport, Timing & Track Mode. G-meter, vehicle speed & engine RPM
Removable Transparent Targa Top
Chevrolet MyLink 8" Infotainment System
10 Speaker Bose Centerpoint Premium Surround Sound System
Bluetooth Audio Streaming & Calling
Magnetic Ride Control w/ 5-Position Drive Mode Selector (Weather, Eco, Tour, Sport or Track)
Active Exhaust
Active Rev Matching
8-Way Power Driver's Seat w/ 2 Memory Settings
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Mirrors - Heated
Power Tilt & Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Backup Camera
5 Spoke 18" x 9.6" Front, 19" x 11" Rear Chrome Wheels
Dual-zone Automatic Climate Control w/ Passenger Temperature Control
Heated and Cooled Driver and Passenger Seats
Remote Keyless Entry
Brembo Brakes
Cruise Control
Active Handling Traction and Stability Control
