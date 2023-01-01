$8,482+ tax & licensing
$8,482
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
1LT Auto GREAT FUEL ECONOMY - REMOTE START
Location
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
244,716KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10004564
- Stock #: 141699
- VIN: 1G1PC5SB3E7141699
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 244,716 KM
Vehicle Description
Over $5500 in Repairs Completed
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling
SiriusXM Satellite
Auxiliary Input
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Remote Start
Remote Keyless Entry
OnStar
Cruise Control
Traction and Stability Control
1.4L - 4 Cylinder Engine
138hp/ 125lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2