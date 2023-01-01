Menu
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

244,716 KM

Details Description Features

$8,482

+ tax & licensing
$8,482

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

1LT Auto GREAT FUEL ECONOMY - REMOTE START

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$8,482

+ taxes & licensing

244,716KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

36mpg!!!


Over $5500 in Repairs Completed




Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling
SiriusXM Satellite
Auxiliary Input
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Remote Start
Remote Keyless Entry
OnStar
Cruise Control
Traction and Stability Control


1.4L - 4 Cylinder Engine
138hp/ 125lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

