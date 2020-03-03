Menu
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT REMOTE START !! BLUETOOTH !! LOW KM'S !!

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT REMOTE START !! BLUETOOTH !! LOW KM'S !!

Location

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 97,251KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4805775
  • Stock #: PT607
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB7E7395805
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Red
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Points in the 2014 Chevrolet Cruze's favor include a lineup of solid-performing, high-efficiency four-cylinder engines, a sophisticated ride and handling balance, and the car's sharp, non-gimmicky design inside and out. Passenger quarters are a smidge tight for this class, but most consumers will find them adequate. The Cruze also offers an unusually large trunk for a compact sedan.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

