+ taxes & licensing
306-242-0276
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
306-242-0276
+ taxes & licensing
Recent Arrival! *2014 Chevrolet Cruze LT Certified.GM Certified Details:* 150+ Point Inspection* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELS* Student or recent graduate you can take advantage of our $500 Student Bonus offer on the purchase or lease of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Free SiriusXM Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App *4 New Tires, Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, Cruze 1LT, 4D Sedan, ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, FWD, Summit White, Cloth, 16" Steel Wheels, 3.83 Final Drive Ratio, 3-Spoke Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, 6 Speaker System, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning w/Climate Control, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/MP3 Playback, Audio Interface, Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity, Connectivity Package, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Knee airbag, Leather Wrapped Shifter Knob, Oil Pan Heater, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SA, Radio data system, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control. *This Cruze LT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In unblemished condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet LT Cruze ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive *Reviews:* Common owner praise-points include a comfortable and pleasant ride, higher-than-expected onboard space, good throttle response and mileage from the small turbo engine, and a quiet and refined drive. Most owners say they've found their Cruze to be a good overall value. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1