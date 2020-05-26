Menu
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

LT - Remote Start, Back Up Camera, New Tires

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

LT - Remote Start, Back Up Camera, New Tires

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 111,799KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5024670
  • Stock #: 2700B
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB3E7293384
Exterior Colour
SUMMIT WHITE
Interior Colour
Medium Titanium
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Recent Arrival! *2014 Chevrolet Cruze LT Certified.GM Certified Details:* 150+ Point Inspection* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELS* Student or recent graduate you can take advantage of our $500 Student Bonus offer on the purchase or lease of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Free SiriusXM Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App *4 New Tires, Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, Cruze 1LT, 4D Sedan, ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, FWD, Summit White, Cloth, 16" Steel Wheels, 3.83 Final Drive Ratio, 3-Spoke Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, 6 Speaker System, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning w/Climate Control, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/MP3 Playback, Audio Interface, Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity, Connectivity Package, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Knee airbag, Leather Wrapped Shifter Knob, Oil Pan Heater, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SA, Radio data system, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control. *This Cruze LT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In unblemished condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet LT Cruze ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive *Reviews:* Common owner praise-points include a comfortable and pleasant ride, higher-than-expected onboard space, good throttle response and mileage from the small turbo engine, and a quiet and refined drive. Most owners say they've found their Cruze to be a good overall value. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel Wheels
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Turbocharged
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Smart Device Integration
  • ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VVT DOHC 4-CYLINDER (STD)
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

