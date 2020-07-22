Menu
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

157,546 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

O'Brians Automotive

306-955-5626

LTZ w/Moon Roof, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Cruise, Back-up Camera

Location

O'Brians Automotive

815 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3S4

306-955-5626

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

157,546KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5700618
  • Stock #: 13779A
  • VIN: 1G1PG5SB8E7218247

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,546 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested? Text 306-994-7980 for More Information! 2019 and 2020 Consumer Choice Award winner and CarGurus Top Rated Dealer three years running! Free Delivery anywhere in Saskatchewan, 5 Day Exchange Privilege , 132pt Inspection, Additional Warranty Available! A truly breathtaking example of pure vehicle design achievement...this is the vehicle of your dreams! The Chevrolet Cruze LTZ will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Chevrolet Cruze LTZ. It is incomparable for the price and quality. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. O'Brians Automotive has the nicer, newer cars, trucks, vans and SUVs you're looking for, with free warranty, 132pt thorough inspections and available extended warranty. We work with many auto-finance banks that can provide car loans that fit your needs. O'Brians can help you with a used car loan with good credit, bad credit and even no credit. The right vehicle financing for the right car loan for any situation. Visit us at www.obrians.ca for a Wide Selection of Nicer, Newer Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Remote Vehicle Start
Front Wheel Drive
Child security rear door locks
Rear Vision Camera
6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster
Leather-appointed seat trim
4-way manual front passenger seat adjuster
Enhanced acoustic insulation package
Child safety seat LATCH system -inc: lower anchors & top tethers for children in all rear positions
Heated driver and front passenger seats -inc: 3 warmth settings
Automatic climate control with air filtration system and air conditioning
Passive entry system - EZ-KEY includes passive start
Compact spare wheel and tire
Defogger, rear window
Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic
Trunk entrapment release, internal
StabiliTrak, electronic stability control system
Lighting, dome with theatre dimming
Steering wheel, 3-spoke leather wrapped with silver accent
Steering, power, electric
Fog lamps, front
Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger
Shift knob, leather wrapped
TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC
ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VVT DOHC 4-CYLINDER
Glass, solar-absorbing light tinted
Headlamps, halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control and delay
Mirrors, outside heated, power adjustable, body coloured, manual folding
Wipers, variable intermittent with washers
Assist handles, outboard positions
Console, centre with sliding armrest, storage, and dual cup holders
Convenience hooks, rear
Cupholders, (2) front centre console, (2) rear armrest, (1) bottle holder in each front door panel
Glovebox, auxiliary centre dash
Instrumentation, driver information centre (DIC) -inc: trip odometer, fuel range, average fuel economy, instantaneous fuel economy, average vehicle speed, oil life monitoring
Lighting, dual map
Lighting, trunk
Power outlets, (2) auxiliary in centre console
Rear 60/40 split-folding seat -inc: adjustable outboard head restraints, rear armrest
Rear air ducts, floor mounted
Theft deterrent system -inc: anti-theft alarm, engine immobilizer
Windows, power with express-down on all and driver only express-up
Alternator, 130 amp
Battery, maintenance-free with rundown protection
Suspension, front independent MacPherson strut -inc: aluminum control arms w/hydraulic bushings, 25mm hollow stabilizer bar
Suspension, sport lowered chassis
Air bags, driver and front passenger frontal and knee -inc: passenger sensing system
Air bags, front and rear roof rail curtain for outboard seating positions
Air bags, front and rear seat-mounted outboard side-impact
Seatbelts, 3-point front and rear with front height adjust
Steering wheel controls, audio and phone interface
Tires, P225/50R17 all season blackwall
Auxiliary input jack, centre console
Floor mats, carpeted front
Floor mats, carpeted rear
Seats, front bucket with reclining seatbacks and adjustable head restraints
Locks, power -inc: lockout protection
Traction control, electronic full-function all-speed
USB port, centre console
Chevrolet MyLink colour touch AM/FM stereo with CD player and MP3 playback capability -inc: 7 diagonal colour touch-screen display
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity for Chevrolet MyLink -inc: microphone, voice recognition & controls, audio streaming
Brake system, 4-wheel anti-lock disc
Suspension, rear compound crank with Z-link design
Mirror, rear-view, auto-dimming
OnStar, in vehicle communications system and assistance service, 6 months of the Directions and Connections plan with turn-by-turn navigation and OnStar RemoteLink *Turn-by-Turn availability impacted by some geographic/cellular limitations, advisor ass...
Visors, driver and front passenger with illuminated vanity mirrors
Pioneer premium 9-speaker audio system -inc: 250-watt amplifier
Keyless Start Switch
Wheels, 17 5-spoke flangeless aluminum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

