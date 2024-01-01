$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Chevrolet Equinox
2LT - AWD - ACCIDENT FREE - HEATED LEATHER SEATS - SUNROOF - REMOTE START - REARVIEW CAM
2014 Chevrolet Equinox
2LT - AWD - ACCIDENT FREE - HEATED LEATHER SEATS - SUNROOF - REMOTE START - REARVIEW CAM
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
255,614KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2GNFLGEK1E6115149
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Granite Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 115149
- Mileage 255,614 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Accident Free - Local Vehicle
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Heated Leather Seats
- Power Sunroof
- Remote Start
- Rearview Camera
- Premium Pioneer Audio System
- 7-Inch Touchscreen Display
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Fog Lamps
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- 2.4L Ecotec 4-Cylinder Engine
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/chevrolet/ca/2014-equinox.pdf
Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Heated Leather Seats
- Power Sunroof
- Remote Start
- Rearview Camera
- Premium Pioneer Audio System
- 7-Inch Touchscreen Display
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Fog Lamps
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- 2.4L Ecotec 4-Cylinder Engine
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/chevrolet/ca/2014-equinox.pdf
Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Dual Power Seats
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Essential - AWD - SAFETY PKG - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - ADAPTIVE CRUISE - CARPLAY - ANDROID AUTO 104,714 KM $26,304 + tax & lic
Email Saskatoon Auto Connection
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2014 Chevrolet Equinox