2014 Chevrolet Equinox

Accident Free - Local Vehicle

Key Features:

- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Heated Leather Seats
- Power Sunroof
- Remote Start
- Rearview Camera
- Premium Pioneer Audio System
- 7-Inch Touchscreen Display
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Fog Lamps
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- 2.4L Ecotec 4-Cylinder Engine

Manufacturers Brochure: https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/chevrolet/ca/2014-equinox.pdf

Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.

Used
255,614KM
VIN 2GNFLGEK1E6115149

