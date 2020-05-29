Menu
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

LT - Leather, Remote Start, Pwr Lift Gate, Back Up Camera

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

LT - Leather, Remote Start, Pwr Lift Gate, Back Up Camera

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 146,249KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5071824
  • Stock #: 20-452A
  • VIN: 1GNFLGEK9EZ111211
Exterior Colour
SUMMIT WHITE
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

CARFAX Canada One Owner *CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents *Recent Arrival! *2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT Certified.GM Certified Details:* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELS* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* Student or recent graduate you can take advantage of our $500 Student Bonus offer on the purchase or lease of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Free SiriusXM Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* 150+ Point InspectionNew Brakes, Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, Equinox LT 2LT, 4D Sport Utility, 2.4L 4-Cylinder DI Flex Fuel DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic, AWD, White, Cloth, 120 Amp Generator, 18" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels, 525 CCA Battery w/Rundown Protection, 8-Way Power Adjustable Passenger Seat w/Lumbar, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Automatic Front Climate Controls, Chevrolet MyLink, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Front Reclining Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Low tire pressure warning, LT Exterior Appearance Package, Overhead airbag, Perforated Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Pioneer Premium 8 Speaker System, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 2LT, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Radio data system, Radio: Colour Touch AM/FM Stereo w/MP3/CD Player, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Hitch Package (LP0), Trailer Hitch Receiver, True North Package, Universal Home Remote. *This Equinox LT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Very clean inside and out by our professional detail department. 2LT Chevrolet LT Equinox 2.4L 4-Cylinder DI Flex Fuel DOHC 6-Speed Automatic Electronic.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Smart Device Integration
  • ENGINE 2.4L DOHC I4 VVT DIRECT INJECTION (DI) (STD)
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

