$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT Bluetooth! Sirius XM! Heated Seats!

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT Bluetooth! Sirius XM! Heated Seats!

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

  104,098KM
  Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5116814
  Stock #: P37820
  VIN: 2GNFLFEK5E6217287
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Come & Check Out this 2014 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT! It has a 2.4L 4Cyl Engine AWD & a 6-Speed Automatic Transmission! Power Locks, Windows & Seats! Traction Control! Cruise Control! Hands Free Calling - Bluetooth! Steering Wheel Audio Controls! Heated Seats! Sirius XM! ECO Mode! Reverse with Confidence - Back-Up Camera! Folding Rear Seats!

Call Today & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • AWD
  6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

