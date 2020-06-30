+ taxes & licensing
306-242-0276
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
306-242-0276
+ taxes & licensing
Recent Arrival! *2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT Certified.GM Certified Details:* Student or recent graduate you can take advantage of our $500 Student Bonus offer on the purchase or lease of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Free SiriusXM Trial. OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* 150+ Point Inspection* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELS* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first.4 New Tires, Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, Equinox LT 4D Sport Utility, 2.4L 4-Cylinder DI Flex Fuel DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic, AWD, White, Cloth, 120 Amp Generator, 1LT Convenience Package, 525 CCA Battery w/Rundown Protection, 6 Speaker Audio System, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic Front Climate Controls, Automatic temperature control, Chevrolet MyLink, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Reclining Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Low tire pressure warning, LT Exterior Appearance Package, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Radio data system, Radio: Colour Touch AM/FM Stereo w/MP3/CD Player, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.This Equinox LT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In pristine condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet LT Equinox 2.4L 4-Cylinder DI Flex Fuel DOHC 6-Speed Automatic Electronic.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1