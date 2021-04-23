+ taxes & licensing
306-242-0276
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
306-242-0276
+ taxes & licensing
CARFAX Canada One OwnerRecent Arrival!2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT - Certified.GM Certified Details:* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 0% Financing for 24 Months On Select Certified Pre-Owned Models. 24 Months - 0%. 36 Months - 3.49%. 48 Months - 3.49%* 150+ Point Inspection* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 4, 2021 - January 5, 2022. To make Canada feel more like home, we're offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile AppFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Equinox LT, 4D Sport Utility, 2.4L 4-Cylinder DI DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic, AWD, Gray, 120 Amp Generator, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 525 CCA Battery w/Rundown Protection, 8-Way Power Adjustable Passenger Seat w/Lumbar, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Automatic Front Climate Controls, Automatic temperature control, Chevrolet MyLink, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Low tire pressure warning, LT Exterior Appearance Package, Overhead airbag, Perforated Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Pioneer Premium 8 Speaker System, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 2LT, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Radio data system, Radio: Colour Touch AM/FM Stereo w/MP3/CD Player, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, True North Package, Universal Home Remote.This Equinox LT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Incredibly clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet LT Equinox 2.4L 4-Cylinder DI DOHC 6-Speed Automatic Electronic.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1