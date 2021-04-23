Menu
2014 Chevrolet Equinox

64,210 KM

Details Description Features

$19,400

+ tax & licensing
$19,400

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

LT - AWD, Leather, Remote Start, Back Up Camera

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

LT - AWD, Leather, Remote Start, Back Up Camera

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$19,400

+ taxes & licensing

64,210KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7008134
  • Stock #: 3420A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ASHEN GREY METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Jet Black/Light Titanium
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 64,210 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada One OwnerRecent Arrival!2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT - Certified.GM Certified Details:* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 0% Financing for 24 Months On Select Certified Pre-Owned Models. 24 Months - 0%. 36 Months - 3.49%. 48 Months - 3.49%* 150+ Point Inspection* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 4, 2021 - January 5, 2022. To make Canada feel more like home, we're offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile AppFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Equinox LT, 4D Sport Utility, 2.4L 4-Cylinder DI DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic, AWD, Gray, 120 Amp Generator, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 525 CCA Battery w/Rundown Protection, 8-Way Power Adjustable Passenger Seat w/Lumbar, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Automatic Front Climate Controls, Automatic temperature control, Chevrolet MyLink, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Low tire pressure warning, LT Exterior Appearance Package, Overhead airbag, Perforated Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Pioneer Premium 8 Speaker System, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 2LT, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Radio data system, Radio: Colour Touch AM/FM Stereo w/MP3/CD Player, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, True North Package, Universal Home Remote.This Equinox LT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Incredibly clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet LT Equinox 2.4L 4-Cylinder DI DOHC 6-Speed Automatic Electronic.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
Smart Device Integration
ENGINE 2.4L DOHC I4 VVT DIRECT INJECTION (DI) (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

