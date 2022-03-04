Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

103,160 KM

Details Description Features

$19,387

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,387

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Equinox

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

2LT AWD - LOW KMS - LOCAL VEHICLE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

2LT AWD - LOW KMS - LOCAL VEHICLE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 8621759
  2. 8621759
  3. 8621759
  4. 8621759
  5. 8621759
  6. 8621759
  7. 8621759
  8. 8621759
  9. 8621759
  10. 8621759
  11. 8621759
  12. 8621759
  13. 8621759
  14. 8621759
  15. 8621759
  16. 8621759
  17. 8621759
  18. 8621759
  19. 8621759
  20. 8621759
  21. 8621759
  22. 8621759
  23. 8621759
  24. 8621759
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,387

+ taxes & licensing

103,160KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8621759
  • Stock #: 306698
  • VIN: 2GNFLGE32E6306698

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,160 KM

Vehicle Description


Leather Seats

Heated Front Seats

Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Lane Departure Warning

Collision Braking System

Reverse Camera

Parking Sensors

Moonroof

Pioneer Premium Audio System

Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming

SiriusXM Satellite Radio

Auxiliary/ USB Input

Power Liftgate

Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support

Power Windows

Heated Power Windows

Power Locks

Remote Keyless Entry

OnStar

Air Conditioning

Automatic Climate Control

Dual Zone Climate Control

Tilt and Telescopic Steering Column

Cruise Control

Garage Door Opener

Privacy Glass

Fog Lamps

Traction and Stability Control

17" Alloy Wheels

All Wheel Drive

3.6L - 6 Cylinder Engine

Automatic Transmission



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

2014 Chevrolet Equin...
 103,160 KM
$19,387 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Trax ...
 142,170 KM
$18,368 + tax & lic
2013 BMW 320 i xDriv...
 102,905 KM
$18,907 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory