2014 Chevrolet Equinox

93,324 KM

$20,400

+ tax & licensing
LT -AWD, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Back Up Camera

LT -AWD, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Back Up Camera

Location

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

93,324KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8801366
  • Stock #: 22-455A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Granite Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black/Light Titanium
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,324 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT - Certified.GM Certified Details:* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 150+ Point Inspection* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 5, 2022 - January 3, 2023. To make Canada feel more like home for newcomers, we're offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Equinox LT, 4D Sport Utility, 2.4L 4-Cylinder DI Flex Fuel DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic, AWD, Black, Cloth, 120 Amp Generator, 1LT Convenience Package, 525 CCA Battery w/Rundown Protection, 6 Speaker Audio System, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Automatic Front Climate Controls, Automatic temperature control, Chevrolet MyLink, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Low tire pressure warning, LT Exterior Appearance Package, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Radio data system, Radio: Colour Touch AM/FM Stereo w/MP3/CD Player, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.This Equinox LT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In spotless condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet LT Equinox 2.4L 4-Cylinder DI Flex Fuel DOHC 6-Speed Automatic Electronic.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 2.4L DOHC I4 VVT DIRECT INJECTION (DI) (STD)
