2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Dodge RAM 1500 Laramie $26,995 Plus Tax 5.7 L, 8 Cyl, VIN#: 1GCVKREH7EZ149611 4X4, 162,832 Kms, Cruise Control, Air, Tilt, Power Lock/Windows, Bluetooth, USB & AUX Ports, Dual Zone Temperature Controls, Back-Up Camera, Remote Control & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? Were here to help you. For more info, please call 306-242-1777. Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3. Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!!

162,832 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
1LT Remote Start! 4X4!

1LT Remote Start! 4X4!

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

162,832KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCVKREH7EZ149611

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 162,832 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Dodge RAM 1500 Laramie $26,995 Plus Tax 5.7 L, 8 Cyl, VIN#: 1GCVKREH7EZ149611 4X4, 162,832 Km's, Cruise Control, Air, Tilt, Power Lock/Windows, Bluetooth, USB & AUX Ports, Dual Zone Temperature Controls, Back-Up Camera, Remote Control & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info, please call 306-242-1777. Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3. Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-XXXX

306-242-1777

+ taxes & licensing

