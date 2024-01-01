Menu
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

212,196 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
11927045

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

212,196KM
VIN 3GCUKRECXEG261075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # P61075
  • Mileage 212,196 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

