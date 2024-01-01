$14,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2LT CREW CAB 4 X 4
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2LT CREW CAB 4 X 4
Location
Mid City Auto Centre
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1
306-242-1744
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
228,578KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3GCUKREC4EG415456
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Red
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 228,578 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Mid City Auto Centre
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2LT CREW 4 X 4 212,196 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Cherokee NORTH 4WD 3.2L V6 221,377 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 XLT CREW 4 X 4 5.0L 205,189 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Email Mid City Auto Centre
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mid City Auto Centre
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1
Call Dealer
306-242-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Mid City Auto Centre
306-242-1744
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500