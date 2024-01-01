Menu
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

228,578 KM

Details Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2LT CREW CAB 4 X 4

11930045

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2LT CREW CAB 4 X 4

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
228,578KM
VIN 3GCUKREC4EG415456

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 228,578 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500