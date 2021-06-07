Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

205,362 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1LT CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! BACK UP CAMERA! REMOTE START!

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1LT CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! BACK UP CAMERA! REMOTE START!

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

  1. 7242710
  2. 7242710
  3. 7242710
  4. 7242710
  5. 7242710
  6. 7242710
  7. 7242710
  8. 7242710
  9. 7242710
  10. 7242710
  11. 7242710
  12. 7242710
  13. 7242710
  14. 7242710
  15. 7242710
  16. 7242710
  17. 7242710
  18. 7242710
  19. 7242710
  20. 7242710
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

205,362KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7242710
  • Stock #: P38372
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC7EG235338

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 205,362 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a nice truck that offers a smooth ride and confident handling while delivering excellent capability and power? This 2014 Chevrolet Silverado LT is your choice. It has 5.3L 8 Cyl engine with 6 speed automatic transmission. It also has Power door Locks! Power windows! Power Mirrors! Power driver seat with lumber support! Automatic Headlights! Trailer brake assist! Cruise Control! Traction control! Steering wheel audio control! Dual zone automatic climate control! AM/FM Radio! Backup Camera! And many more! Call Today @ +1 (306) 934 1822 & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Village Auto Sales

2015 RAM 1500 ST CRU...
 206,703 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2013 RAM 1500 SLT CR...
 166,048 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2015 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 125,828 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory