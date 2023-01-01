Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

192,935 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum AutoSport

306-491-7275

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2LZ BACK UP CAMERA!! BLUETOOTH!! HEATED SEATS!!

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2LZ BACK UP CAMERA!! BLUETOOTH!! HEATED SEATS!!

Location

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

  1. 9986636
  2. 9986636
  3. 9986636
  4. 9986636
  5. 9986636
  6. 9986636
  7. 9986636
  8. 9986636
  9. 9986636
  10. 9986636
  11. 9986636
  12. 9986636
  13. 9986636
  14. 9986636
  15. 9986636
  16. 9986636
  17. 9986636
  18. 9986636
  19. 9986636
  20. 9986636
  21. 9986636
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
192,935KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9986636
  • Stock #: PT2134
  • VIN: 3GCUKSEC9EG507122

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # PT2134
  • Mileage 192,935 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY! This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing - Payments and Dealer Exclusive in House Financing Offers O.A.C. Platinum Autosport & North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon. CALL/TEXT FERNANDO 639-4711839 http://www.platinumautosport.com / http://www.northpointautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum AutoSport

2014 Chevrolet Silve...
 192,935 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Veloste...
 66,251 KM
$19,500 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 83,661 KM
$28,499 + tax & lic

Email Platinum AutoSport

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum AutoSport

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

Call Dealer

306-491-XXXX

(click to show)

306-491-7275

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory