Platinum AutoSport
306-491-7275
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2LZ BACK UP CAMERA!! BLUETOOTH!! HEATED SEATS!!
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
192,935KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9986636
- Stock #: PT2134
- VIN: 3GCUKSEC9EG507122
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 192,935 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY! This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing - Payments and Dealer Exclusive in House Financing Offers O.A.C. Platinum Autosport & North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon. CALL/TEXT FERNANDO 639-4711839 http://www.platinumautosport.com / http://www.northpointautosales.ca
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
