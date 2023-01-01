$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Traverse
LS 8 passenger, power drivers seat, backup camera, remote start
234,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10501662
- Stock #: BT2399
- VIN: 1GNKVFKD5EJ137411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
2014 Chevrolet Traverse LS AWD, 8 passenger, power drivers seat, backup camera, remote start, 234,000 km, $8700 plus taxes. Give us a call today 3o69341822 & book a test drive Village Auto Sales 225 22nd St W Saskatoon
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
