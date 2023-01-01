Menu
2014 Chevrolet Traverse

234,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

LS 8 passenger, power drivers seat, backup camera, remote start

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

234,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10501662
  • Stock #: BT2399
  • VIN: 1GNKVFKD5EJ137411

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BT2399
  • Mileage 234,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Chevrolet Traverse LS AWD, 8 passenger, power drivers seat, backup camera, remote start, 234,000 km, $8700 plus taxes. Give us a call today 3o69341822 & book a test drive Village Auto Sales 225 22nd St W Saskatoon

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

