2014 Chrysler 200

36,021 KM

$16,800

+ tax & licensing
$16,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

2014 Chrysler 200

2014 Chrysler 200

LX- Remote Keyless Entry

2014 Chrysler 200

LX- Remote Keyless Entry

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

$16,800

+ taxes & licensing

36,021KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8512967
  Stock #: F6612A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pitch Black Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 36,021 KM

Vehicle Description

This Chrysler 200 delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Chrysler 200 Features the Following Options *ENGINE: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V DUAL VVT (STD), BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Touring Suspension, Tires: P225/55R17 BSW AS Touring, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams..*Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 to claim your Chrysler 200!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers
Pitch Black Clearcoat
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24H -inc: Engine: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT Transmission: 4-Speed Automatic VLP
ENGINE: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V DUAL VVT (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC VLP (STD)
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" STEEL (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

