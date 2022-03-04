$16,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Chrysler 200
LX- Remote Keyless Entry
Location
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
$16,800
- Listing ID: 8512967
- Stock #: F6612A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pitch Black Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 36,021 KM
Vehicle Description
This Chrysler 200 delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Chrysler 200 Features the Following Options *ENGINE: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V DUAL VVT (STD), BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Touring Suspension, Tires: P225/55R17 BSW AS Touring, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams..*Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 to claim your Chrysler 200!
