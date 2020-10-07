+ taxes & licensing
Looking for an American Luxury Sedan with amenities such as room, comfort, endless features and amenities, power, and a degree of presence? This 2014 Chrysler 300 Touring is the right solution for you without breaking your bank. It has a 3.6L 6Cyl engine with 8 speed automatic transmission which produces 292 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque that performs so effectively, the big vehicle will just wafts through the road without any problem. It also has Power doors! Power Windows! Power Mirrors! Keyless Entry! Remote Start! Remote Trunk opener! Panoramic Sunroof! Automatic Headlights! Cruise Control! Steering Audio control! Heated Seat! Power Seats! Bluetooth! AM/FM Radio! CD player! And many more!! Call Today & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
