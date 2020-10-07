Menu
2014 Chrysler 300

132,467 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

2014 Chrysler 300

2014 Chrysler 300

Touring SUNROOF! BACK UP CAMERA! CRUISE CONTROL!

2014 Chrysler 300

Touring SUNROOF! BACK UP CAMERA! CRUISE CONTROL!

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

132,467KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6030138
  Stock #: P38099
  VIN: 2C3CCAAG5EH208078

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,467 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for an American Luxury Sedan with amenities such as room, comfort, endless features and amenities, power, and a degree of presence? This 2014 Chrysler 300 Touring is the right solution for you without breaking your bank. It has a 3.6L 6Cyl engine with 8 speed automatic transmission which produces 292 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque that performs so effectively, the big vehicle will just wafts through the road without any problem. It also has Power doors! Power Windows! Power Mirrors! Keyless Entry! Remote Start! Remote Trunk opener! Panoramic Sunroof! Automatic Headlights! Cruise Control! Steering Audio control! Heated Seat! Power Seats! Bluetooth! AM/FM Radio! CD player! And many more!! Call Today & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Rear Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

