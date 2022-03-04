Menu
2014 Chrysler 300

86,096 KM

Details Description Features

$29,800

+ tax & licensing
$29,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

2014 Chrysler 300

2014 Chrysler 300

300C Luxury Series- AWD, Vented Seats, Sunroof

2014 Chrysler 300

300C Luxury Series- AWD, Vented Seats, Sunroof

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

$29,800

+ taxes & licensing

86,096KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8604890
  • Stock #: F1502A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 86,096 KM

Vehicle Description

This Chrysler 300 boasts a Premium Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Chrysler 300 Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22R -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (845RE) , RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4N NAV -inc: Garmin Navigation System, 8.4" Touch Screen Display, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, LIGHT GROUP -inc: Automatic Headlamp Leveling System, Adaptive Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps, Rear Fog Lamps, SmartBeam Headlamps, HARMAN/KARDON AUDIO GROUP -inc: Delete Power Backlight Sunshade, 18 Premium Speakers w/Subwoofer, 900 Watt Amplifier, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT -inc: Flex Fuel (E85 capable) (STD), DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BRIGHT WHITE CLEARCOAT, BLACK, LUXURY LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS, Window Grid Antenna, Voice Recorder.*See What the Experts Say!*As reported by KBB.com: Big car, big engine, big performance, rear-wheel drive, distinctive style, take-charge road manners, comfort, handling and luxury, yet without the sometimes sky-high prices associated with premium European sports sedans. Here it is: The 2014 Chrysler 300.*Stop By Today *A short visit to Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 can get you a dependable 300 today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Bright White Clearcoat
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (845RE) (STD)
BLACK LUXURY LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT -inc: Flex Fuel (E85 capable) (STD)
WHEELS: 19" X 7.5" CAST AL SATIN SILVER (STD)
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4N NAV -inc: Garmin Navigation System 8.4" Touch Screen Display SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices
Requires Subscription
HARMAN/KARDON AUDIO GROUP -inc: Delete Power Backlight Sunshade 18 Premium Speakers w/Subwoofer 900 Watt Amplifier
LIGHT GROUP -inc: Automatic Headlamp Leveling System Adaptive Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps Rear Fog Lamps SmartBeam Headlamps
SAFETYTEC -inc: Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers Power Multi Function Mirror Manual Fold Adaptive Speed Control Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps Forward Collision Warning ...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22R -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (845RE)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

