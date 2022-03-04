2014 Chrysler 300

$29,800 + taxes & licensing 8 6 , 0 9 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8604890

Stock #: F1502A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 86,096 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Adjustable Pedals Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Bright White Clearcoat Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (845RE) (STD) BLACK LUXURY LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT -inc: Flex Fuel (E85 capable) (STD) WHEELS: 19" X 7.5" CAST AL SATIN SILVER (STD) RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4N NAV -inc: Garmin Navigation System 8.4" Touch Screen Display SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices Requires Subscription HARMAN/KARDON AUDIO GROUP -inc: Delete Power Backlight Sunshade 18 Premium Speakers w/Subwoofer 900 Watt Amplifier LIGHT GROUP -inc: Automatic Headlamp Leveling System Adaptive Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps Rear Fog Lamps SmartBeam Headlamps SAFETYTEC -inc: Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers Power Multi Function Mirror Manual Fold Adaptive Speed Control Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps Forward Collision Warning ... QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22R -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (845RE)

