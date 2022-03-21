2014 Chrysler Town & Country

$22,800 + taxes & licensing 5 0 , 6 8 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8875598

8875598 Stock #: 99722

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat

Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 50,687 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Adjustable Pedals Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Third Passenger Door Power Fourth Passenger Door Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Luggage Rack Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Keyless enter-n-go ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD) POWER SUNROOF -inc: Dual Rear Overhead Mini Consoles Mini Overhead Console TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD) WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" ALUMINUM DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS REMOTE PROXIMITY KEYLESS ENTRY -inc: Bright Door Handles Requires Subscription QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29J -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE PREMIUM GROUP -inc: Power Folding 3rd Row Seat Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Aluminum Heated Second Row Seats DUAL DVD/BLU-RAY ENTERTAINMENT -inc: Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones (IR) Blu-Ray/DVD Player Bluetooth Streaming Audio 3rd Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth 2nd Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen Rear Vi... RADIO: UCONNECT 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAV -inc: Garmin Navigation System 30th Anniversary Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.