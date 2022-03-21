$22,800+ tax & licensing
$22,800
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Chrysler Town & Country
TOURING
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
50,687KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8875598
- Stock #: 99722
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 50,687 KM
Vehicle Description
Minivans 2WD, 4dr Wgn Touring w/Leather, 6-Speed Multi-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Keyless enter-n-go
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD)
POWER SUNROOF -inc: Dual Rear Overhead Mini Consoles Mini Overhead Console
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD)
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" ALUMINUM
DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel
BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
REMOTE PROXIMITY KEYLESS ENTRY -inc: Bright Door Handles
Requires Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29J -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE
PREMIUM GROUP -inc: Power Folding 3rd Row Seat Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Aluminum Heated Second Row Seats
DUAL DVD/BLU-RAY ENTERTAINMENT -inc: Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones (IR) Blu-Ray/DVD Player Bluetooth Streaming Audio 3rd Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth 2nd Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen Rear Vi...
RADIO: UCONNECT 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAV -inc: Garmin Navigation System 30th Anniversary Package
