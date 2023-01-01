Menu
2014 Chrysler Town & Country

121,265 KM

Details Description Features

$19,641

+ tax & licensing
$19,641

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

Touring DVD - NAVIGATION - STOW N GO

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

Touring DVD - NAVIGATION - STOW N GO

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,641

+ taxes & licensing

121,265KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9581581
  • Stock #: 351194
  • VIN: 2C4RC1BG0ER351194

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,265 KM

Vehicle Description


Heated Front Seats

Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Moonroof

Dual Rear DVD Players

Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming

SiriusXM Satellite Radio

Auxiliary/ USB Input

Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support

Power Pedals

Power Windows

Power Locks

Stow N' Go Seats

Super Console

Air Conditioning

Tri Zone Climate Controls

Automatic Climate Controls

Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column





Exterior Features:



Power Liftgate

Power Sliding Doors

Remote Keyless Entry

Privacy Glass

Fog Lamps

Roof Rails

Chrome Grille

Heated Mirrors

17" Alloy Wheels





Drivers Assistance:



Reverse Camera

Navigation

Cruise Control

Universal Garage Door Opener

Traction and Stability Control





Performance Features:



3.6L - 6 Cylinder Engine

283hp/ 260lb-ft Torque

Automatic Transmission





Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

