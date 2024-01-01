$35,889+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Challenger
SRT8 - HARMAN KARDON - MOONROOF - LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE
2014 Dodge Challenger
SRT8 - HARMAN KARDON - MOONROOF - LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$35,889
+ taxes & licensing
Used
88,109KM
VIN 2C3CDYCJ6EH229763
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Phantom Black Tri-Coat Pearl
- Interior Colour DARK SLATE GREY
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 229763
- Mileage 88,109 KM
Vehicle Description
ACCIDENT FREE
Harman/Kardon Audio Group:
18-Speaker Harman/Kardon Audio System w/ 900-Watt Amplifier
Spare Tire Delete
Tire Service Kit
Mopar Interior Appearance Group:
Mopar Premium Floor Mats w/ Logo
Mopar Bright Door Sill Guards
Mopar T-Grip Shifter
Power Moonroof
Premium Nappa Leather-Faced Seating w/ Perforated Suede Inserts
Heated Front Seats
Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Flat Bottom
6-Way Power Driver Seat w/ 4-Way Lumbar Adjust
Silver Brushed Metal Accents
Bright Pedals
Electronic Vehicle Information Centre w/ SRT Performance Pages
Uconnect 730N Multimedia Centre w/ 6.5" Touch Screen
Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication & Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary & USB Inputs
12V Power Outlet
Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column
Illuminated Entry
Illuminated Cupholders
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows w/ Front One-Touch Down Feature
Power Door Locks
Power Exterior Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Automatic Temperature Control
Exterior Features:
Remote Start System
Keyless Enter n' Go w/ Remote Proximity Entry
Power Trunk Lid Release
Automatic High Intensity Discharge (HID) Headlamps
Fog Lamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Dual Rear Exhaust w/ Bright Tips
Functional Hood Scoop
Rear Spoiler
SRT Exterior Badges
392 Hemi Badge
Satin Chrome Grille
20" Black Vapor Chrome Aluminum Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Enhanced Garmin Navigation
Park-Sense Rear Park Assist
Universal Garage Door Opener
Cruise Control
Hill Start Assist
Brake Assist
Rain Brake Support
Ready-Alert Braking
Hydraulic-Assist Brake Booster
Electronic Stability Control
All-Speed Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Performance Features:
6.4L (392ci.) SRT HEMI - 8 Cylinder Engine
470hp/ 470lb-ft Torque
5-Speed Automatic Transmission
Performance-Tuned Steering
3-Mode Adaptive Damping Suspension w/ Launch Control
Severe-Duty Engine Cooling & Engine Oil Cooler
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Safety
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
$35,889
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2014 Dodge Challenger