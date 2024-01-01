2014 Dodge Challenger

Menu
<div>ACCIDENT FREE<br><br><br>Harman/Kardon Audio Group:<br><br>18-Speaker Harman/Kardon Audio System w/ 900-Watt Amplifier<br>Spare Tire Delete<br>Tire Service Kit<br><br><br>Mopar Interior Appearance Group:<br><br>Mopar Premium Floor Mats w/ Logo<br>Mopar Bright Door Sill Guards<br>Mopar T-Grip Shifter<br><br><br>Power Moonroof<br>Premium Nappa Leather-Faced Seating w/ Perforated Suede Inserts<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Flat Bottom<br>6-Way Power Driver Seat w/ 4-Way Lumbar Adjust<br>Silver Brushed Metal Accents<br>Bright Pedals<br>Electronic Vehicle Information Centre w/ SRT Performance Pages<br>Uconnect 730N Multimedia Centre w/ 6.5 Touch Screen<br>Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication & Audio Streaming<br>SiriusXM Satellite Radio<br>Auxiliary & USB Inputs<br>12V Power Outlet<br>Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column<br>Illuminated Entry<br>Illuminated Cupholders<br>Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Power Windows w/ Front One-Touch Down Feature<br>Power Door Locks<br>Power Exterior Mirrors<br>Air Conditioning<br>Automatic Temperature Control<br><br><br>Exterior Features:<br><br>Remote Start System<br>Keyless Enter n Go w/ Remote Proximity Entry<br>Power Trunk Lid Release<br>Automatic High Intensity Discharge (HID) Headlamps<br>Fog Lamps<br>Heated Exterior Mirrors<br>Dual Rear Exhaust w/ Bright Tips<br>Functional Hood Scoop<br>Rear Spoiler<br>SRT Exterior Badges<br>392 Hemi Badge<br>Satin Chrome Grille<br>20 Black Vapor Chrome Aluminum Wheels<br><br><br>Drivers Assistance:<br><br>Enhanced Garmin Navigation<br>Park-Sense Rear Park Assist<br>Universal Garage Door Opener<br>Cruise Control<br>Hill Start Assist<br>Brake Assist<br>Rain Brake Support<br>Ready-Alert Braking<br>Hydraulic-Assist Brake Booster<br>Electronic Stability Control<br>All-Speed Traction Control<br>Tire Pressure Monitoring System<br><br><br>Performance Features:<br><br>6.4L (392ci.) SRT HEMI - 8 Cylinder Engine<br>470hp/ 470lb-ft Torque<br>5-Speed Automatic Transmission<br>Performance-Tuned Steering<br>3-Mode Adaptive Damping Suspension w/ Launch Control<br>Severe-Duty Engine Cooling & Engine Oil Cooler<br><br><br>Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.<br><span><br>This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.<br></span><span><br>At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.</span></div>

2014 Dodge Challenger

88,109 KM

$35,889

+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Challenger

SRT8 - HARMAN KARDON - MOONROOF - LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE

2014 Dodge Challenger

SRT8 - HARMAN KARDON - MOONROOF - LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$35,889

+ taxes & licensing

Used
88,109KM
VIN 2C3CDYCJ6EH229763

  • Exterior Colour Phantom Black Tri-Coat Pearl
  • Interior Colour DARK SLATE GREY
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 229763
  • Mileage 88,109 KM

ACCIDENT FREE


Harman/Kardon Audio Group:

18-Speaker Harman/Kardon Audio System w/ 900-Watt Amplifier
Spare Tire Delete
Tire Service Kit


Mopar Interior Appearance Group:

Mopar Premium Floor Mats w/ Logo
Mopar Bright Door Sill Guards
Mopar T-Grip Shifter


Power Moonroof
Premium Nappa Leather-Faced Seating w/ Perforated Suede Inserts
Heated Front Seats
Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Flat Bottom
6-Way Power Driver Seat w/ 4-Way Lumbar Adjust
Silver Brushed Metal Accents
Bright Pedals
Electronic Vehicle Information Centre w/ SRT Performance Pages
Uconnect 730N Multimedia Centre w/ 6.5" Touch Screen
Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication & Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary & USB Inputs
12V Power Outlet
Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column
Illuminated Entry
Illuminated Cupholders
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows w/ Front One-Touch Down Feature
Power Door Locks
Power Exterior Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Automatic Temperature Control


Exterior Features:

Remote Start System
Keyless Enter n' Go w/ Remote Proximity Entry
Power Trunk Lid Release
Automatic High Intensity Discharge (HID) Headlamps
Fog Lamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Dual Rear Exhaust w/ Bright Tips
Functional Hood Scoop
Rear Spoiler
SRT Exterior Badges
392 Hemi Badge
Satin Chrome Grille
20" Black Vapor Chrome Aluminum Wheels


Drivers Assistance:

Enhanced Garmin Navigation
Park-Sense Rear Park Assist
Universal Garage Door Opener
Cruise Control
Hill Start Assist
Brake Assist
Rain Brake Support
Ready-Alert Braking
Hydraulic-Assist Brake Booster
Electronic Stability Control
All-Speed Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitoring System


Performance Features:

6.4L (392ci.) SRT HEMI - 8 Cylinder Engine
470hp/ 470lb-ft Torque
5-Speed Automatic Transmission
Performance-Tuned Steering
3-Mode Adaptive Damping Suspension w/ Launch Control
Severe-Duty Engine Cooling & Engine Oil Cooler


Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Fog Lights
Spoiler

Traction Control

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Rear Defrost

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

2014 Dodge Challenger