2014 Dodge Citadel

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tires - Front Performance
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70)
BILLET SILVER METALLIC CLEARCOAT
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/BT/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation
BLACK LUXURY LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
2ND ROW FOLD/TUMBLE CAPTAIN CHAIRS -inc: 2nd Row Mini Console w/Cupholders 2nd Row Seat Mounted Inboard Armrests 3rd Row Floor Mat & Mini Console
REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE -inc: Power 8-Way Driver Memory 8-Way Passenger Seats Blu-Ray Compatible Dual Screen Video Rear Seat Video System
SKID PLATE GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield Front Suspension Skid Plate Fuel Tank Skid Plate Shield Underbody Skid Plate
TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Rear Load Leveling Suspension 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness Full Size Spare Tire Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Class IV Receiver Hitch Steel Spare Wheel
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Forward Collision Warning Plus Advanced Brake Assist Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT -inc: 3.09 Rear Axle Ratio 230MM Rear Axle 2 Speed On Demand Transfer Case Heavy Duty Engine Cooling GVWR: 3 220 kgs (7 100 lbs)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70)
MOPAR CHROME APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: MOPAR Front & Rear Door Entry Guards MOPAR Bright Pedal Kit MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Steps
