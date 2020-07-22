2014 Dodge Citadel

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Floor mats Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Luggage Rack HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Powertrain All Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Comfort Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim

Additional Features Navigation System Back-Up Camera Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Headlights-Auto-Leveling Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70) BILLET SILVER METALLIC CLEARCOAT RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/BT/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation BLACK LUXURY LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS Generic Sun/Moonroof 2ND ROW FOLD/TUMBLE CAPTAIN CHAIRS -inc: 2nd Row Mini Console w/Cupholders 2nd Row Seat Mounted Inboard Armrests 3rd Row Floor Mat & Mini Console REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE -inc: Power 8-Way Driver Memory 8-Way Passenger Seats Blu-Ray Compatible Dual Screen Video Rear Seat Video System SKID PLATE GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield Front Suspension Skid Plate Fuel Tank Skid Plate Shield Underbody Skid Plate Requires Subscription TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Rear Load Leveling Suspension 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness Full Size Spare Tire Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Class IV Receiver Hitch Steel Spare Wheel TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Forward Collision Warning Plus Advanced Brake Assist Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT -inc: 3.09 Rear Axle Ratio 230MM Rear Axle 2 Speed On Demand Transfer Case Heavy Duty Engine Cooling GVWR: 3 220 kgs (7 100 lbs) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70) MOPAR CHROME APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: MOPAR Front & Rear Door Entry Guards MOPAR Bright Pedal Kit MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Steps

