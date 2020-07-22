Menu
2014 Dodge Citadel

108,617 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

2014 Dodge Citadel

2014 Dodge Citadel

2014 Dodge Citadel

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

108,617KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5647521
  Stock #: T11320A
  VIN: 1C4SDJET8EC307654

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BILLET CLEAR COAT
  • Mileage 108,617 KM

Vehicle Description

CITADEL

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70)
BILLET SILVER METALLIC CLEARCOAT
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/BT/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation
BLACK LUXURY LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
Generic Sun/Moonroof
2ND ROW FOLD/TUMBLE CAPTAIN CHAIRS -inc: 2nd Row Mini Console w/Cupholders 2nd Row Seat Mounted Inboard Armrests 3rd Row Floor Mat & Mini Console
REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE -inc: Power 8-Way Driver Memory 8-Way Passenger Seats Blu-Ray Compatible Dual Screen Video Rear Seat Video System
SKID PLATE GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield Front Suspension Skid Plate Fuel Tank Skid Plate Shield Underbody Skid Plate
Requires Subscription
TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Rear Load Leveling Suspension 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness Full Size Spare Tire Heavy Duty Engine Cooling Class IV Receiver Hitch Steel Spare Wheel
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Forward Collision Warning Plus Advanced Brake Assist Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection
ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT -inc: 3.09 Rear Axle Ratio 230MM Rear Axle 2 Speed On Demand Transfer Case Heavy Duty Engine Cooling GVWR: 3 220 kgs (7 100 lbs)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70)
MOPAR CHROME APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: MOPAR Front & Rear Door Entry Guards MOPAR Bright Pedal Kit MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Steps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

