Accident Free - Low Kilometers - Lots of Options! - Exceptional Condition

Key Features:

- Power Convenience Package!
- Security Package!
- Remote Start
- Navigation System
- Rear DVD Entertainment System w/ 9-Inch Screen
- Leather & Suede Seating
- Rearview Camera
- 2nd & 3rd-Row Stow n Go Fold-In Seats
- Power-Sliding Doors & Liftgate
- Tri-Zone Climate
- Power-Adjustable Pedals
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- Fog Lamps
- 3.6L Pentastar 6-Cylinder Engine

Manufacturers Brochure: https://xr793.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/2014-Dodge-Grand-Caravan-CN.pdf

Used
150,053KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG3ER298295

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 298295
  • Mileage 150,053 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free - Low Kilometers - Lots of Options! - Exceptional Condition

Key Features:

- Power Convenience Package!
- Security Package!
- Remote Start
- Navigation System
- Rear DVD Entertainment System w/ 9-Inch Screen
- Leather & Suede Seating
- Rearview Camera
- 2nd & 3rd-Row Stow 'n Go Fold-In Seats
- Power-Sliding Doors & Liftgate
- Tri-Zone Climate
- Power-Adjustable Pedals
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- Fog Lamps
- 3.6L Pentastar 6-Cylinder Engine

Manufacturer's Brochure: https://xr793.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/2014-Dodge-Grand-Caravan-CN.pdf

Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.

Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan