2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
81,350KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBGXER282109
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Black/Light Graystone
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 81,350 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
MP3 Capability
Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
Knee Air Bag
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD)
BLACK/LIGHT GRAYSTONE CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" STEEL (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29E SE -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE Air Conditioning w/3 Zone Temp Control 6 Speakers Compact Spare Tire Included on fleet orders only Body Color Bodyside Molding Body Color Sill Applique...
