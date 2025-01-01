Menu
Account
Sign In
Renovation Clearout Pricing On Now! Renovation Clearout Pricing On Now!

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

81,350 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12408630

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

Contact Seller

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
81,350KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBGXER282109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Graystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 81,350 KM

Vehicle Description

Renovation Clearout Pricing On Now! Renovation Clearout Pricing On Now!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
MP3 Capability
Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
Knee Air Bag
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD)
BLACK/LIGHT GRAYSTONE CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" STEEL (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29E SE -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE Air Conditioning w/3 Zone Temp Control 6 Speakers Compact Spare Tire Included on fleet orders only Body Color Bodyside Molding Body Color Sill Applique...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Used 2016 Hyundai Tucson Limited for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2016 Hyundai Tucson Limited 146,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2019 RAM 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star 79,450 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2021 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS 149,085 KM $29,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

Call Dealer

1-888-317-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-317-2537

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan