2014 Dodge Grand Caravan



STOW N' GO - ACCIDENT FREE







Reverse Camera



DVD Entertainment System



Stow N' Go Seats



Auxiliary and USB Input



CD Player



Power Windows



Power Mirrors - Heated



Power Locks



Remote Keyless Entry



Air Conditioning w/ Passenger Temperature Controls



Rear Air and Heat Controls



Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel



Cruise Control



Privacy Glass



3.6L 6-Cylinder Engine



Automatic Transmission



Traction and Stability Control







Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, its the lowest price in our market and well prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.







This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.







At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

