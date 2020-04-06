Menu
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 70,706KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4871109
  • Stock #: AB14470
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG7ER414470
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

WE FINANCE ALL UNITS 2011AND UP! ON THE SPOT QUICK CONFIDENTIAL LOW RATE BANK FINANCING FOR GOOD OR CHALLENGED CREDIT!--

Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Suspension
  • TOURING SUSPENSION
  • Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Safety
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Rear child safety locks
Media / Nav / Comm
  • 4 Speakers
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
  • Fixed antenna
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
  • Black bodyside mouldings
Powertrain
  • Engine Oil Cooler
Exterior
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • 160 Amp Alternator
  • Locking glove box
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Black door handles
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • 3.16 Axle Ratio
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • LED brakelights
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
  • Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT
  • Tires: P225/65R17 BSW Touring
  • Sliding Rear Doors
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Urethane Gear Shift Knob
  • Valet Function
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Analog Display
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering
  • Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
  • Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
  • 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
  • Vinyl Door Trim Insert
  • Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
  • Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
  • 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
  • Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • 76 L Fuel Tank
  • Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
  • 6049# Gvwr
  • Fixed Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
  • Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
  • Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only
  • Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

