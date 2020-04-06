2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

Exterior Roof Rack

Front fog lamps

Steel spare wheel Media / Nav / Comm Compass

6 Speakers

Fixed antenna Convenience Block Heater

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Power Options POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Suspension TOURING SUSPENSION

Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Safety Driver Knee Airbag

Rear child safety locks Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Chrome Grille

Body-coloured door handles

Chrome bodyside mouldings Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features 160 Amp Alternator

ATC w/3 Zone Temp Control

Locking glove box

Front-wheel drive

Driver foot rest

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Front Cupholder

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Carpet Floor Trim

Fixed Rear Head Restraints

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Single stainless steel exhaust

3.16 Axle Ratio

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

LED brakelights

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT

Tires: P225/65R17 BSW Touring

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Valet Function

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Redundant Digital Speedometer

3 12V DC Power Outlets

4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

Leather Gear Shift Knob

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Analog Display

Systems Monitor

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding

Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer

730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

Vinyl Door Trim Insert

Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper

Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering

Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts

Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

76 L Fuel Tank

Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler

6049# Gvwr

Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents

Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Painted Aluminum

Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins

Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

