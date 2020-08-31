Menu
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

154,005 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT BACK UP CAMERA! NAVIGATION! STOW'N GO SEATS!

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT BACK UP CAMERA! NAVIGATION! STOW'N GO SEATS!

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

154,005KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5773770
  Stock #: P38040
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG8ER185748

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 154,005 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a family vehicle that is full of amenities and ready for highway excursions as it is for quick jaunts around town? Come & Check out this 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT! It has a 3.6L V6 Engine FWD & a 6-Speed Automatic Transmission! Power Locks, Power Windows! Driver Power Seat! Navigation! Back up Camera! Electronic stability system! Traction control! Dual Zone A/C Econ Mode! Cruise Control! Driver Lumber Support! Driver and Passenger front Arm rest! AM/FM Radio! CD player! Aux Input! Call Today & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Front Wheel Drive
Navigation System
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

