2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

140,800 KM

Details Description Features

$15,882

+ tax & licensing
$15,882

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

SE/SXT LEATHER - NAV - POWER DOORS - DVD

Location

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

140,800KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6078270
  • Stock #: 298295
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG3ER298295

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 140,800 KM

Vehicle Description

REVERSE CAM - STOW N' GO - BLUETOOTH - ACCIDENT FREE



Uconnect Hands-Free Group:

-Leather-wrapped shift knob and steering wheel

-Uconnect Voice Command

-SiriusXM Satellite Radio and Bluetooth Streaming Audio

-Auto-dimming rearview mirror with microphone and remote USB port



Single DVD Entertainment Group:

-Uconnect 430 with 6.5-inch touch screen

-ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera

-DVD player w/ 2nd-row 9-inch VGA video screen w/ overhead console

-SiriusXM Satellite Radio

-2 USB charging ports and 115V power outlet

-Wireless headphones and remote control



Other Features:



Leather Interior w/ Suede Inserts

Navigation System

Power Sliding Doors

Power Hatch

Power Drivers Seat w/ Power Lumbar

Power Pedals

Power Windows

Power Mirrors - Heated

Power Locks

Bluetooth Hands Free Calling

Auxiliary Input

CD Player

Stow N' Go Seats

Grand Caravan Super Console

Tri-zone Climate Control w/ Passenger Temperature Controls

Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel

Cruise Control

Remote Keyless Entry

Privacy Glass

Fog Lights

17" Alloy Wheels

3.6L 6-Cylinder Engine

Automatic Transmission

Traction and Stability Control



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. The Honesty Price isnt just our lowest price, its the lowest price in our marketperiodand well prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling the exact same vehicle for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certified process, which starts with selecting only premium quality pre-owned vehicles and then putting them through the most comprehensive reconditioning process in North America. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

