+ taxes & licensing
888-350-1594
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
888-350-1594
+ taxes & licensing
- Local Trade- Accident and Smoke Free- One OwnerSafe and reliable, this 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE lets you cart everyone and everything you need. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Electronic Stability Control (ESC).*Know the Dodge Grand Caravan is Protecting Your Most Precious Cargo *Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Driver Knee Airbag, Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, ABS And Driveline Traction Control.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29E Canada VALUE PACKAGE -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29E Canada VALUE PACKAGE -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD), EASY CLEAN FLOOR MATS, DEEP CHERRY RED CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT, BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE, CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS.*Visit Us Today *Live a little- stop by Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 to make this car yours today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3