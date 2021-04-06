Menu
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

177,177 KM

Details Description Features

$10,777

+ tax & licensing
$10,777

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

$10,777

+ taxes & licensing

177,177KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6884190
  • Stock #: D6628A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 177,177 KM

Vehicle Description

- Local Trade- Accident and Smoke Free- One OwnerSafe and reliable, this 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE lets you cart everyone and everything you need. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Electronic Stability Control (ESC).*Know the Dodge Grand Caravan is Protecting Your Most Precious Cargo *Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Driver Knee Airbag, Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, ABS And Driveline Traction Control.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29E Canada VALUE PACKAGE -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29E Canada VALUE PACKAGE -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD), EASY CLEAN FLOOR MATS, DEEP CHERRY RED CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT, BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE, CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS.*Visit Us Today *Live a little- stop by Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Easy Clean Floor Mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Wheel Covers
Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
Knee Air Bag
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29E CANADA VALUE PACKAGE -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD)
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" STEEL (STD)
BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

