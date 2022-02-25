$13,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-242-1777
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8339019
- Stock #: BP1703
- VIN: 2C4RDGDG6ER203340
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 206,132 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew $12,995 Plus Tax
3.6 L, 6 CYL VIN# 2C4RDGDG6ER203340
206,132 km, 6 Speed Automatic, Leather, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, DVD, Air, Cruise, AUX, CD & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.