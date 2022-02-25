Menu
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

206,132 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

206,132KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8339019
  • Stock #: BP1703
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG6ER203340

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 206,132 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew $12,995 Plus Tax
3.6 L, 6 CYL VIN# 2C4RDGDG6ER203340
206,132 km, 6 Speed Automatic, Leather, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, DVD, Air, Cruise, AUX, CD & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

