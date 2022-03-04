$15,400+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
Location
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
- Listing ID: 8486211
- Stock #: 3906B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 189,618 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsRecent Arrival!.2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SEFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Grand Caravan SE, 4D Passenger Van, 3.6L V6 24V VVT, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat, Cloth, 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, 2 Row Stow'N Go w/Tailgate Seats, 2nd Row Buckets w/Fold-In-Floor, 2nd Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen, 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console, 2nd Row Power Windows, 30th Anniversary Package Badge, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, 6 Speakers, 6.5" Touch Screen Display, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning w/3-Zone Temperature Control, Bluetooth(R) Streaming Audio, Body Colour Bodyside Moulding, Body Colour Door Handles, Body Colour Exterior Mirrors, Body Colour Sill Applique, Bright Belt Mouldings, Bright Side Roof Rails, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Easy Clean Floor Mats, Electronic Stability Control, Fog Lamps, Front & Rear Power Windows w/Front 1-Touch, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Garmin Navigation System, Heated door mirrors, High Definition Multimedia Interface, Highline Door Trim Panel, Instrument Panel Chrome Trim Bezel, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, Knee airbag, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Left Power Sliding Door, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Power 8-Way Driver Seat, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Convenience Group I, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power Quarter Vented Windows, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 29P 30th Anniversary, Radio: Uconnect 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAV, Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Microphone, Remote keyless entry, Remote USB Port, Remote USB Port - Charge Only, Right Power Sliding Door, Satin Silver Side Spears I/P Bezel, Single DVD Entertainment, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Special Key Fob, Speed control, Spoiler, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Stow'N Go Badge, Sunscreen Glass, Super Console, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Touring Suspension, Traction control, Uconnect Hands-Free Group, Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Video Remote Control, Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Aluminum w/29P, Wireless Headphones.Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. Dodge SE Grand Caravan 3.6L V6 24V VVT 6-Speed Automatic
Vehicle Features
