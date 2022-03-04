Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

189,618 KM

Details Description Features

$15,400

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,400

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

Contact Seller

$15,400

+ taxes & licensing

189,618KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8486211
  • Stock #: 3906B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 189,618 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsRecent Arrival!.2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SEFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Grand Caravan SE, 4D Passenger Van, 3.6L V6 24V VVT, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat, Cloth, 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, 2 Row Stow'N Go w/Tailgate Seats, 2nd Row Buckets w/Fold-In-Floor, 2nd Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen, 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console, 2nd Row Power Windows, 30th Anniversary Package Badge, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, 6 Speakers, 6.5" Touch Screen Display, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning w/3-Zone Temperature Control, Bluetooth(R) Streaming Audio, Body Colour Bodyside Moulding, Body Colour Door Handles, Body Colour Exterior Mirrors, Body Colour Sill Applique, Bright Belt Mouldings, Bright Side Roof Rails, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Easy Clean Floor Mats, Electronic Stability Control, Fog Lamps, Front & Rear Power Windows w/Front 1-Touch, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Garmin Navigation System, Heated door mirrors, High Definition Multimedia Interface, Highline Door Trim Panel, Instrument Panel Chrome Trim Bezel, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, Knee airbag, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Left Power Sliding Door, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Power 8-Way Driver Seat, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Convenience Group I, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power Quarter Vented Windows, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 29P 30th Anniversary, Radio: Uconnect 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAV, Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Microphone, Remote keyless entry, Remote USB Port, Remote USB Port - Charge Only, Right Power Sliding Door, Satin Silver Side Spears I/P Bezel, Single DVD Entertainment, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Special Key Fob, Speed control, Spoiler, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Stow'N Go Badge, Sunscreen Glass, Super Console, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Touring Suspension, Traction control, Uconnect Hands-Free Group, Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Video Remote Control, Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Aluminum w/29P, Wireless Headphones.Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. Dodge SE Grand Caravan 3.6L V6 24V VVT 6-Speed Automatic

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Wheel Covers
Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
Knee Air Bag
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD)
SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Radio Service For More Info Call 888-539-7474
UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: SIRIUS Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service For More Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port Bluetooth Streaming Audio Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Uconnect Voice Command w/B...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Motor Products

2016 Cadillac Escala...
 49,743 KM
$67,400 + tax & lic
2017 Mitsubishi Outl...
 87,577 KM
$26,400 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Edge ST -A...
 10,678 KM
$52,400 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-0276

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory