$14,800
+ taxes & licensing
Dodge City Auto
888-350-1594
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
888-350-1594
$14,800
+ taxes & licensing
144,251KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9397888
- Stock #: F6944B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Redline 2 Coat Pearl
- Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 144,251 KM
Vehicle Description
Minivans 2WD, 4dr Wgn SXT, 6-Speed Multi-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Redline 2 Coat Pearl
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD)
SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Radio Service For More Info Call 888-539-7474
BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS
SXT PLUS GROUP -inc: Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Aluminum Body Colour Sill Applique Power Window Group 2nd Row Power Windows Front & Rear Power Windows w/Front 1-Touch Power Quarter Vented Windows Kumho Brand Tires
CLIMATE GROUP -inc: Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater Air Conditioning w/3 Zone Temp Control
UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: SIRIUS Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service For More Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port Bluetooth Streaming Audio Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Uconnect Voice Command w/B...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29G SXT -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars 2 Row Stow'N Go w/Tailgate Seats Stow'N Go Badge Body Colour Bodyside Moulding Sunscreen Glass Body Colour Door Handle...
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3