2014 Dodge Journey

$16,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 1 , 4 6 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10466715

10466715 Stock #: P67585

P67585 VIN: 3C4PDDGG6ET267585

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # P67585

Mileage 121,460 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.