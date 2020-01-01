Menu
2014 Dodge Journey

R/T Rallye AWD | Nav, SRoof, Htd.Seats

2014 Dodge Journey

R/T Rallye AWD | Nav, SRoof, Htd.Seats

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

$17,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 117,612KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4440705
  • Stock #: 98750
  • VIN: 3C4PDDEG3ET118487
Exterior Colour
Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colour
Black/Red
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Backup Camera, A/C with Trizone Temperature Control, Navigation, Touchscreen, Power Drivers Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, and more!CarFax: Local TradeDodge City is a well-established dealership in Saskatoon, having served the Saskatoon area for 40 years! Our award winning dealership carries the largest selection of new Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles in Saskatchewan. Plus a wide range of pre-owned vehicles! If you don't find what you're looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we can track down your perfect vehicle. When it comes to your vehicle financing needs, we work with your financial institution to ensure the best rates and loan security in the industry! At Dodge City we value our customers and we're always looking to earn the new customer's business. Just head to 2200 8th St E in Saskatoon and find out why Dodge City is a top-rated Chrysler dealer.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
  • Power Express Open/Close Sunroof
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • ENGINE: 3.6L V6 VVT (STD)
  • TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD)
  • NAVIGATION & SOUND GROUP I -inc: Garmin Navigation System ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Radio: Uconnect Touch 8.4N NAV
  • Radio: Uconnect Touch 8.4N NAV
  • GVWR: 2 540 KGS (5 600 LBS) W/FLEXIBLE SEATING
  • BLACK ROOF RACK SYSTEM -inc: Adjustable Roof Rail Crossbars
  • BLACK/RED LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS W/PERFORATED PANELS
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28P -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE
  • Requires Subscription
  • FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP (7-PASSENGER) -inc: 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt & Slide Seat 3rd Row 50/50 Fold/Reclining Seat Delete Cargo Compartment Cover Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater Easy Entry Seat System GVWR: 2 540 kgs (5 600 lbs) w/Flexible Seating ATC ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

