Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Dodge Journey

137,432 KM

Details Description Features

$12,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Journey

2014 Dodge Journey

R/T

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Journey

R/T

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

Contact Seller

$12,800

+ taxes & licensing

137,432KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5604105
  • Stock #: C9043C
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG4ET140495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 137,432 KM

Vehicle Description

Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD, AWD 4dr R/T, 6-Speed Multi-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
2nd Row Seat w/2 Child Boosters
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Power Express Open/Close Sunroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Pearl White Tri-Coat
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 VVT (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28X -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE
BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD)
WHEELS: 19" X 7" ALUMINUM CHROME CLAD
Radio: Uconnect Touch 8.4N NAV
GVWR: 2 540 KGS (5 600 LBS) W/FLEXIBLE SEATING
REAR SEAT VIDEO GROUP I -inc: Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones (IR) 2nd Row Overhead 9" Video Screen
NAVIGATION & SOUND GROUP I -inc: Garmin Navigation System ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Radio: Uconnect Touch 8.4N NAV Hands-Free Communication
Requires Subscription
FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP (7-PASSENGER) -inc: 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt & Slide Seat 3rd Row 50/50 Fold/Reclining Seat Delete Cargo Compartment Cover Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater Easy Entry Seat System GVWR: 2 540 kgs (5 600 lbs) w/Flexible Seating ATC ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dodge City Auto

2018 RAM 1500 ST
 47,376 KM
$28,800 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Sentra
 49,322 KM
$16,800 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 98,359 KM
$14,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

Call Dealer

888-350-XXXX

(click to show)

888-350-1594

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory