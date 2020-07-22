2014 Dodge Journey

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
2nd Row Seat w/2 Child Boosters
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tires - Front Performance
Power Express Open/Close Sunroof
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 VVT (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28X -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE
BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD)
WHEELS: 19" X 7" ALUMINUM CHROME CLAD
Radio: Uconnect Touch 8.4N NAV
GVWR: 2 540 KGS (5 600 LBS) W/FLEXIBLE SEATING
REAR SEAT VIDEO GROUP I -inc: Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones (IR) 2nd Row Overhead 9" Video Screen
NAVIGATION & SOUND GROUP I -inc: Garmin Navigation System ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Radio: Uconnect Touch 8.4N NAV Hands-Free Communication
FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP (7-PASSENGER) -inc: 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt & Slide Seat 3rd Row 50/50 Fold/Reclining Seat Delete Cargo Compartment Cover Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater Easy Entry Seat System GVWR: 2 540 kgs (5 600 lbs) w/Flexible Seating ATC ...
