2014 Dodge Journey

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Floor mats Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 2nd Row Seat w/2 Child Boosters Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Luggage Rack Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Powertrain All Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Power Express Open/Close Sunroof Comfort Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Knee Air Bag Pearl White Tri-Coat ENGINE: 3.6L V6 VVT (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28X -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD) WHEELS: 19" X 7" ALUMINUM CHROME CLAD Radio: Uconnect Touch 8.4N NAV GVWR: 2 540 KGS (5 600 LBS) W/FLEXIBLE SEATING REAR SEAT VIDEO GROUP I -inc: Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones (IR) 2nd Row Overhead 9" Video Screen NAVIGATION & SOUND GROUP I -inc: Garmin Navigation System ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Radio: Uconnect Touch 8.4N NAV Hands-Free Communication Requires Subscription FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP (7-PASSENGER) -inc: 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt & Slide Seat 3rd Row 50/50 Fold/Reclining Seat Delete Cargo Compartment Cover Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater Easy Entry Seat System GVWR: 2 540 kgs (5 600 lbs) w/Flexible Seating ATC ...

