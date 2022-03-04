Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Dodge Journey

120,447 KM

Details Description Features

$21,400

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,400

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Journey

2014 Dodge Journey

R/T- AWD, Remote Start, Leather, Sunroof, Navigation

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Journey

R/T- AWD, Remote Start, Leather, Sunroof, Navigation

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

  1. 8457756
  2. 8457756
Contact Seller

$21,400

+ taxes & licensing

120,447KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8457756
  • Stock #: 4284A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pitch Black Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,447 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada One Owner2014 Dodge Journey R/T -Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Journey R/T, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 VVT, 6-Speed Automatic, AWD, Pitch Black Clearcoat, Leather, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter, Garmin Navigation System, Hands-Free Communication, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Knee airbag, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation & Sound Group I, Overhead airbag, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Performance Suspension, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Express Open/Close Sunroof, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 28X, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect Touch 8.4N NAV, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Universal Garage Door Opener.This Journey R/T has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In well-loved condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Dodge R/T Journey 3.6L V6 VVT 6-Speed Automatic.Reviews:* Owners tend to appreciate the Journey's stand-out styling, overall flexibility, easy to drive character, comfort and versatility first and foremost. With the Pentastar V6 on board, fans of performance report satisfaction with almost excessive levels of power output. A high-lift tailgate and handy storage provisions throughout the interior are highly rated, and the infotainment system on newer models is said to be one of the best in the business. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Power Express Open/Close Sunroof
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION
Knee Air Bag
Pitch Black Clearcoat
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 VVT (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28X -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE
BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD)
WHEELS: 19" X 7" ALUMINUM CHROME CLAD
Radio: Uconnect Touch 8.4N NAV
GVWR: 2 540 KGS (5 600 LBS) (STD)
NAVIGATION & SOUND GROUP I -inc: Garmin Navigation System ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Radio: Uconnect Touch 8.4N NAV Hands-Free Communication
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Saskatoon Motor Products

2009 Lincoln MKS AWD...
 125,010 KM
$14,400 + tax & lic
2020 GMC Sierra 1500
57,363 KM
$50,400 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Sonata ...
 187,385 KM
$27,400 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-0276

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory