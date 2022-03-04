$21,400+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-242-0276
2014 Dodge Journey
R/T- AWD, Remote Start, Leather, Sunroof, Navigation
Location
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
306-242-0276
$21,400
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8457756
- Stock #: 4284A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pitch Black Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 120,447 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX Canada One Owner2014 Dodge Journey R/T -Certified.Certification Program Details: GM Certified 3 month or 5,000 kilometer Certified Warranty, 150+ Point Inspection, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 30 day 2,500 kilometer exchange privilege.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Journey R/T, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 VVT, 6-Speed Automatic, AWD, Pitch Black Clearcoat, Leather, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter, Garmin Navigation System, Hands-Free Communication, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Knee airbag, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation & Sound Group I, Overhead airbag, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Performance Suspension, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Express Open/Close Sunroof, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 28X, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect Touch 8.4N NAV, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Universal Garage Door Opener.This Journey R/T has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In well-loved condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Dodge R/T Journey 3.6L V6 VVT 6-Speed Automatic.Reviews:* Owners tend to appreciate the Journey's stand-out styling, overall flexibility, easy to drive character, comfort and versatility first and foremost. With the Pentastar V6 on board, fans of performance report satisfaction with almost excessive levels of power output. A high-lift tailgate and handy storage provisions throughout the interior are highly rated, and the infotainment system on newer models is said to be one of the best in the business. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Saskatoon Motor Products
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.