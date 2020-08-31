2014 Ford E350

+ taxes & licensing
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Come & Check Out this 2014 Ford Econoline Wagon XL in classic white color. Its a 15 passenger van which has 5.4 L 8 Cylinder rear Wheel Drive Engine with Automatic Transmission. It also has Power Locks! Power Mirrors! Power Windows! Adjustable seats! Aux Audio input! Front and Rear A/C!
