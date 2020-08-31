Menu
2014 Ford E350

162,000 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

2014 Ford E350

2014 Ford E350

Super Duty XL 15 PASSENGER! POWER WINDOW! A/C

2014 Ford E350

Super Duty XL 15 PASSENGER! POWER WINDOW! A/C

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

162,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5773773
  Stock #: P38026
  VIN: 1FBSS3BL8EDB11590

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Come & Check Out this 2014 Ford Econoline Wagon XL in classic white color. Its a 15 passenger van which has 5.4 L 8 Cylinder rear Wheel Drive Engine with Automatic Transmission. It also has Power Locks! Power Mirrors! Power Windows! Adjustable seats! Aux Audio input! Front and Rear A/C!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Rear Wheel Drive
4 Speed Automatic

Email Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

