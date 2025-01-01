Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Ford Edge

195,983 KM

Details

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford Edge

Limited 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
13199336

2014 Ford Edge

Limited 4WD

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

  1. 13199336
  2. 13199336
  3. 13199336
  4. 13199336
  5. 13199336
  6. 13199336
  7. 13199336
  8. 13199336
  9. 13199336
  10. 13199336
  11. 13199336
  12. 13199336
  13. 13199336
  14. 13199336
  15. 13199336
  16. 13199336
  17. 13199336
  18. 13199336
Contact Seller

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
195,983KM
VIN 2FMDK4KC6EBB58399

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P58399
  • Mileage 195,983 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mid City Auto Centre

Used 2018 Ford Escape SE FWD for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2018 Ford Escape SE FWD 195,972 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4WD for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4WD 179,149 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT CREW LONG BOX 4WD for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT CREW LONG BOX 4WD 350,264 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Email Mid City Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1744

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

2014 Ford Edge