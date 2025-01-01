$9,995+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford Edge
Limited 4WD
2014 Ford Edge
Limited 4WD
Location
Mid City Auto Centre
1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1
306-242-1744
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
195,983KM
VIN 2FMDK4KC6EBB58399
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # P58399
- Mileage 195,983 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
