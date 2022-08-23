Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Edge

112,232 KM

Details Features

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Edge

2014 Ford Edge

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Edge

SPORT

Location

Nova Auto Centre

1333 Idylwyld Drive, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1A3

306-373-6682

  1. 1661451272
  2. 1661451272
  3. 1661451272
  4. 1661451272
  5. 1661451272
  6. 1661451272
  7. 1661451272
  8. 1661451272
  9. 1661451272
  10. 1661451272
  11. 1661451272
  12. 1661451272
  13. 1661451272
  14. 1661451272
  15. 1661451272
  16. 1661451272
  17. 1661451272
  18. 1661451272
  19. 1661451272
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

112,232KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8986360
  • Stock #: RD015S
  • VIN: 2FMDK4AK7EBB69646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,232 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Nova Auto Centre

2014 Ford Edge SPORT
 112,232 KM
$22,999 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Cherokee S...
 93,500 KM
$22,999 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 152,018 KM
$21,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

1333 Idylwyld Drive, Saskatoon, SK S7L 1A3

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-6682

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory