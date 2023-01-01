Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Escape

133,566 KM

Details Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Escape

2014 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

  1. 10002725
  2. 10002725
  3. 10002725
  4. 10002725
  5. 10002725
  6. 10002725
  7. 10002725
  8. 10002725
  9. 10002725
  10. 10002725
  11. 10002725
  12. 10002725
  13. 10002725
  14. 10002725
  15. 10002725
  16. 10002725
  17. 10002725
  18. 10002725
  19. 10002725
Contact Seller

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
133,566KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10002725
  • Stock #: P70702
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX3EUC70702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 133,566 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mid City Auto Centre

2004 Mitsubishi Ende...
 356,238 KM
$2,995 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 SLT
 211,019 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Santa F...
 281,952 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Email Mid City Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1744

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory