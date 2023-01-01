$16,427+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Ford Escape
S - VERY LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL VEHICLE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
44,100KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU0F76EUD04791
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D04791
- Mileage 44,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Reverse Camera
2.5L - 4 Cylinder Engine
Automatic Transmission
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Exterior
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
