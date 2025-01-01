Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Ford Escape

255,717 KM

Details Features

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford Escape

SE FWD

Watch This Vehicle
13070167

2014 Ford Escape

SE FWD

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

  1. 13070167
  2. 13070167
  3. 13070167
  4. 13070167
  5. 13070167
  6. 13070167
  7. 13070167
  8. 13070167
  9. 13070167
  10. 13070167
  11. 13070167
  12. 13070167
  13. 13070167
  14. 13070167
  15. 13070167
  16. 13070167
  17. 13070167
  18. 13070167
Contact Seller

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
255,717KM
VIN 1FMCU0GX2EUB17773

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P17773
  • Mileage 255,717 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mid City Auto Centre

Used 2014 Ford F-250 SD XLT SUPERCAB 6.7L DI for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2014 Ford F-250 SD XLT SUPERCAB 6.7L DI 309,425 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Fusion SE AWD for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2014 Ford Fusion SE AWD 204,519 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Escape SEL 4WD...ONLY 150K for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2013 Ford Escape SEL 4WD...ONLY 150K 151,672 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Email Mid City Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1744

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

2014 Ford Escape