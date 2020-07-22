Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Escape

117,517 KM

Details Description Features

$14,306

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,306

+ taxes & licensing

306 Deal Auto Sales

306-994-7779

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Escape

2014 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Escape

SE

Location

306 Deal Auto Sales

1104 22nd St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0S5

306-994-7779

  1. 5634480
  2. 5634480
  3. 5634480
  4. 5634480
  5. 5634480
  6. 5634480
  7. 5634480
  8. 5634480
  9. 5634480
  10. 5634480
  11. 5634480
  12. 5634480
  13. 5634480
  14. 5634480
  15. 5634480
  16. 5634480
  17. 5634480
  18. 5634480
  19. 5634480
  20. 5634480
  21. 5634480
  22. 5634480
Contact Seller
Sale Price

$14,306

+ taxes & licensing

117,517KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5634480
  • Stock #: FC4022
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX9EUE29156

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # FC4022
  • Mileage 117,517 KM

Vehicle Description

This is a CLEAN TITLE SUV, on top of that it comes with a 6 Month - 10,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty.This SUV has been well cared for by the Two Previous Owners, on top of that the automatic transmission makes driving easier in stop-and-go traffic and on hilly roads.This reliable 4 Cylinder engine is one of the most economical engines on the market, on top of that Four wheel drive delivers the best traction in off-road conditions.You'll never fear a blind spot again when backing up thanks to the Ford back-up camera option, furthermore the biggest benefit to the built-in Satellite Radio Commercial is free broadcasts and uninterrupted programming. The Bluetooth connection on this vehicle not only cuts down on possible law violations, but also keeps both your hands free to grip the wheel, moreover you can play hundreds of your favorite songs with the MP3 player. Listening to music from any device with the built-in AUX input makes any road trip exciting, whats more is the keyless entry is an added convenience option.The installed stability control stabilizes the vehicle during sudden evasive maneuvers, moreover the cruise control gives you better control over your speed. Thanks to the built-in Brake Assist, emergency stopping distances can be shortened, reducing the likelihood of accidents, furthermore the tire pressure monitor allows you to maintain proper tire inflation which leads to maximum miles per gallon. The driver lumbar support makes long trips much more comfortable on the your back, moreover the increase in performance from the Dual-Shift transmission delivers a truly exciting driving experience.The rear spoiler adds to the overall style and design while the power windows are so convenient that it's hard to make do without them. The traction control helps to provide more protection in dangerous weather, furthermore the steering wheel audio controls let yo... Read the full description on our Website at:

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Fog Lamps
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Back-Up Camera
Aux input
Four wheel disc brakes
Bluetooth Connection
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
Performance Front Tires
Performance Rear Tires
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers... View all the options on our Website at:
Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support
Dual Shift Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 306 Deal Auto Sales

2010 Subaru Impreza ...
 98,117 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Explorer S...
 187,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Honda Civic SI ...
 84,000 KM
$17,755 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 306 Deal Auto Sales

306 Deal Auto Sales

306 Deal Auto Sales

1104 22nd St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0S5

Call Dealer

306-994-XXXX

(click to show)

306-994-7779

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory