2014 Ford Escape

306-994-7779
This is a CLEAN TITLE SUV, on top of that it comes with a 6 Month - 10,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty.This SUV has been well cared for by the Two Previous Owners, on top of that the automatic transmission makes driving easier in stop-and-go traffic and on hilly roads.This reliable 4 Cylinder engine is one of the most economical engines on the market, on top of that Four wheel drive delivers the best traction in off-road conditions.You'll never fear a blind spot again when backing up thanks to the Ford back-up camera option, furthermore the biggest benefit to the built-in Satellite Radio Commercial is free broadcasts and uninterrupted programming. The Bluetooth connection on this vehicle not only cuts down on possible law violations, but also keeps both your hands free to grip the wheel, moreover you can play hundreds of your favorite songs with the MP3 player. Listening to music from any device with the built-in AUX input makes any road trip exciting, whats more is the keyless entry is an added convenience option.The installed stability control stabilizes the vehicle during sudden evasive maneuvers, moreover the cruise control gives you better control over your speed. Thanks to the built-in Brake Assist, emergency stopping distances can be shortened, reducing the likelihood of accidents, furthermore the tire pressure monitor allows you to maintain proper tire inflation which leads to maximum miles per gallon. The driver lumbar support makes long trips much more comfortable on the your back, moreover the increase in performance from the Dual-Shift transmission delivers a truly exciting driving experience.The rear spoiler adds to the overall style and design while the power windows are so convenient that it's hard to make do without them. The traction control helps to provide more protection in dangerous weather, furthermore the steering wheel audio controls let yo... Read the full description on our Website at:
